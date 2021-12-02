Condensed version

02 December 2021 22:13 IST

Saiva Agamas from Vijaya to Vathula come under the Rudra Bheda classification, said R. Narayanan in a discourse. Some of the Rudra Bheda Agamas are Santana, Sarvokta, Parameswara, Kirana and Vathula. The following are the Upa Agamas for these Rudra Bheda Agamas: Lingadhyaksha, Suradhyaksha, Sankara, Amaresvara, Asankhya, Anila and Dvandva for Santana; Sivadharmottara, Vayuprokta, Divyaprokta, Isana and Sarvodgita for Sarvokta; Maatanga, Yakshinipadma, Paarameswara, Pushkara (Paushkara), Suprayoga, Hamsa and Saamanya for Paarameswara; Gaaruda, Nairruta, Neela, Ruksha, Bhanuka, Dhenuka, Kaalakhya, Prabuddha and Buddha for Kirana; Vathula, Vathulottara, Kaalajnana, Prarohita, Sarva, Dharmatmaka, Nitya, Sreshta, Suddha, Mahanana, Visva and Visvaanmaka for Vathula.

Both Siva Bheda Agamas and Rudra Bheda Agamas were large in size. In the Siva Bheda classification Yogaja and Cintya have one lakh verses each; Kaarana has one crore; Amsuman has five lakhs and Suprabheda has three crore verses. Vijaya, Nisvasa, Agneya, Makuta, Vimala, Chandrajnana, Mukhabimba, Prodgita, Lalitha, Siddha, Santana, Sarvokta, Paarameswara, Kirana and Vathula are some of the Agamas in the Rudra Bheda classification.

Vijaya has three crore veres; Nisvasa has one crore; Swayambhuva has one and a half crore, Agneya has thirty thousand, Makuta has one lakh, Vimala has three lakh, Chandrajnana has three crore, Mukhabimba has one lakh, Prodgita has three lakh, Lalitha has eight thousand, Siddha has one and a half crore; Santana has six thousand, Sarvokta has two lakh, Paarameswara has twelve lakh, Kirana has five crore and Vathula has one lakh verses.

Advertising

Advertising

In course of time, scholars condensed the vast Agamic literature and of that shortened version, only a small fraction is now available.