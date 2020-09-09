Concern for samsaris

The Supreme One not only created the world, but gave the world Sastras, which show how a jivatma can attain moksha. The Lord is impartial and can be likened to a rain laden cloud. When the cloud gives rain, it is unconcerned about who benefits. What we face in life is a result of our karma. Ideally, the atma must be in control of the body. But we are pulled by our desires, and let the body govern us. And we are caught in the ocean of samsara, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

It is said that samsara is full of horrors — samsara sagaram ghoram. Samsara has all kinds of sufferings — ananta klesha bhaajanam. We are like a man caught in a flooded river. Someone passing by gives him a boat and oars, advising him to row his way to safety. But the man throws away the oars, for he is too lazy to exert himself. In such a case, he is doomed to drown. We are very much like this man. We do not follow the Sastras, because we lack jnana to understand them. But it is said that we acquire jnana only if we study the Sastras. This is called anyonya asraya — a state of mutual dependence of two things.

So, if the Sastras, meant to save us, are not taken as the proper guide by us, then how else can the Lord save us? That is why He decided to take avataras. Pillai Lokacharya, in his Srivachana Bhushanam, says that in Sri Vaikuntha, the place where nothing but joy prevails, the Lord is worshipped by nitya suris and muktatmas. And yet, He is not happy, for His thoughts are with those on earth, who do not know what they should do to attain moksha. Imagine a father who has some sons living with him, but his thoughts are always with the one son who lives far away. Likewise, the Lord too worries about those caught up in samsara.