Concern for Krishna

Periyazhvar sang his pallandu verses to ward off evil eyes from Lord Narayana. The verses include ones sung to different avataras of the Lord. The first avatara referred to is Krishna. Rama and Narasimha are also praised, but the Krishna avatara which came later gets Periyazhvar’s attention first. Nanjeeyar wondered why such extraordinary concern was shown to Krishna, rather than to Rama, said M.A. Venkatakrishnan in a discourse.

Nanjeeyar’s Acharya Parasara Bhatta was a great scholar, handpicked by Ramanujacharya to succeed him. Bhatta explained the reason for the special consideration shown to Krishna. Rama’s father was a king. He had as advisers scholarly sages like Vasishtha. Rama was born in a palace, and was adored by not only the citizens of Ayodhya, but even by the vegetation in Ayodhya. When Rama’s coronation was announced, plants rejoiced. When He was exiled, they wilted. Yodhya means that which can be subjugated. Ayodhya means that which cannot be conquered. Such was the nature of the city in which Rama was born. So His safety was never in doubt.

But Krishna was born in a jail, not far from the palace of Kamsa, who was determined to kill Him. In Gokula, Krishna was threatened by demons all the time. Putana tried to poison Him. Cakatasura tried to crush Him to death. One asura took the form of a calf. Krishna’s foster father was no emperor. Nor did he have ministers to advise him. Rama avatara was in Treta yuga, when the threats to dharma were not so many. But Krishna was born towards the end of Dwapara yuga, when Kali yuga was about to begin. So when Krishna was born, there were more threats to dharma. Given all these circumstances, was it any surprise that Periyazhvar was more worried about Krishna than about Rama?