Thirumoolar’s Thirumantiram is full of the concepts of Vedanta. In the first forty verses, he gives us a summary of what he is going to talk about in his work. Saint Thirumoolar uses numerals from one to eight to highlight the principal qualities of Lord Siva, said R. Narayanan in a discourse.

He is One, because if you look at the Universe, it becomes clear that He pervades it. Thirumoolar goes on explaining how each numeral can be used to describe Siva. Four serves as a meaningful description, because He gave the world the four Purusharthas. He is the head of all seven lokas. Thirumoolar then says he salutes the One who is present in everyone, the One who is wedded to Parvati and the One who kicked Yama, the god of death. The last is a reference to the story where Siva kicked Yama away and saved Markandeya. Thirumoolar says that even those who have the privilege of being close to Lord Siva cannot fully grasp His qualities. He is Lord of the devas and of humans. He made Thirumoolar discard his original body, and made it possible for him to worship the Lord night and day. In a world where everyone is subject to temptations, He is without desires.

Thirumoolar says Lord Siva took him (Thirumoolar) close to Him. Thirumoolar is acknowledging that whatever he says comes from Siva. All the philosophy that is found in Thirumoolar’s work comes directly from Siva himself, for He is the One who has enabled Thirumoolar to elucidate these ideas. Thirumoolar says the One, who holds a deer and an axe in His hands, put His feet on his head and imparted jnana to him. It was the Lord who taught him the Vedas and the Agamas. He is the One who controls the sentient and non-sentient. Thirumoolar uses the word Nandi to refer to Lord Siva.

