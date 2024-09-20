Computing time, traditionally

Scriptures contain valuable information and guidance essential for our daily lives. In a discourse, Uzhapakkam Sri Devanathachariar Swamy narrated the traditional way of computing time, quoting from Sri Vishnu Purana.

The duration taken for winking once is called “Nimesha”. Fifteen nimeshas are called one “Kashta”. Thirty kashtas constitute one “Kala.” Thirty kalas are known as one “Nazhigai” — equivalent to 24 minutes. (Some texts call it a Muhurtha). One day consists of 60 Nazhigais, equally halved for daytime and night. One Nazhigai just before dawn is known as “Sandhya Kalam”. A fortnight is called “Paksha”. A month consists of two pakshas — (Krishna and Sukla). Three ruthus of two months each are called “Ayanam” and two ayanams form a year — (Utharayanam and Dakshinayanam).

People follow four types of almanacs. The time unit taking the rotation of the Moon as the base is called “Chaandramaanam.” From one Amavasya to the next, it is called one month. The time unit taking the rotation of the Sun as the base is called “Souramanam”. In this, a month is calculated by the Sun’s movement in the 12 zodiac signs (Raasi.) Savana is the third, in which precisely 30 days are taken as a month, and the last one is called Nakshatra Masa, in which 27 days constitute a month.

The first day of the Tamil months, Chitirai and Aippasi, are known as ”Vishuvam.” It is the most auspicious day, and giving charity on this day will bring all good. The person who gives charity on this day is recognised as having done his duty in life (Krutha Kruthyan).