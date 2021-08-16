16 August 2021 23:16 IST

Throughout Rama avatar, Valmiki establishes the nobility of human conduct that is shaped by dharma. Rama exemplifies the significance of the core values of truth, courage and love in the life of human beings, pointed out Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal in a discourse. Rama’s adherence to satya is unimaginable. He shows that one can conquer the entire universe with satya which is synonymous with the omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent Supreme Brahman. Rama’s mind is peaceful since He knows He has been truthful at all times. Rama knows that good and bad are manifestations of the same atma.

Virtue and vice do not affect him. So, when Kaikeyi has doubt about His willingness to fulfil the king’s plighted word to her and she explicitly demands assurance from Him, He frankly speaks about Himself. He feels for Dasaratha’s sorrowful plight. A king should keep his word and a son should obey the father. Dasaratha had promised Kaikeyi two boons in the past. He is tied down by the dharma to fulfil the pledge to her, and though he now repents for it as any common man, on no account can he go back on what had been promised. Rama regards Dasaratha as His teacher, father and friend. Whatever be the bidding of His father, be it to swallow deadly poison or jump into the fire or plunge into the ocean, He would do it without any hesitation. At this point, He says He will never break His word. He is one who does not speak twice.

Later on in the Aranya Kanda, Rama, unable to bear the loss of Sita, would often break down in great grief. On one such occasion, lamenting most pitiably, He even contemplates taking His life. But then, He realises that such an act would tarnish Dasaratha’s commitment to truth, for then Rama would not have fulfilled the 14-year period of exile in forest.

