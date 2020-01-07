Commitment to dharma

The dictum of the sastras, “Satyam Vada, Dharmam Chara,” spells the fundamental rule for ethical and moral living and is applicable to all beings at all times. One who always speaks the truth and follows the path of righteousness is sure to find much inner peace and happiness though it might not be the kind of happiness that is dependent on material prosperity and a life of comfort, pointed out Sri B. Damodhara Dikshitar in a discourse.

In the Mahabharata, when the Pandavas begin their exile, on many occasions, Draupadi and Bheema often feel anger and frustration at their fate. They go to the extent of blaming Yudhishtira for the way he has handled the game of dice that has resulted in this life of hardship for all of them. Is it not a clear case of blatant cheating that has pushed them to a corner? Hence she cannot help questioning the dharma which is supposed to protect them.

Duryodhana who constantly flouts dharma is happy in his kingdom and leads a comfortable life while their lot is to suffer. But, as far as Yudhishtira is concerned he does not view what has happened as an unfortunate event. In his inner self he is happy and at peace with himself. He understands that fluctuations in fortune are very much the essence of life. His very strength is his commitment to honesty and truth and he has upheld dharma and not swerved from it at any cost. He tells Draupadi that ends can never justify the means. When Rama is denied the throne and also faces exile, the impact of the rude shock hits all who find it most unfair to Him. But Rama, who is committed to dharma, accepts it with remarkable equanimity. In contrast, Ravana, with all his atrocities leads a life of prosperity. But it is ultimately the order of dharma that is finally established.