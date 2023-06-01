Cloud that rains blessings

June 01, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 02:37 am IST

Mantras in the Apratiratha section, Krishna Yajur Veda, Taittiriya samhita can be interpreted as referring to various archa (idol) forms of Lord Narayana, said V.S. Karunakarachariar in a discourse. The ninth mantra is in Trishtup meter. Words like Indra, Varuna, Aditya, Marut etc are used in the mantra, and each of them can be seen in the context of an archa form of the Lord. Indra fulfils the desires of people. Sri Vaishnavas, who have surrendered to the Lord, desire to worship His auspicious qualities. Lord Ranganatha is a cloud that rains His blessings on them and fulfils this desire. Hence the word Vrishnah in the mantra also refers to Lord Ranganatha. There is a perfect example to show how Ranganatha facilitates the desire of His devotees to worship Him in many ways.

Thirumangai Azhvar wanted to bring Nammazhvar’s idol from Azhvar Thirunagari to Srirangam, for the Adhyayana utsava. He prayed to Lord Ranganatha to make this possible. The Lord asked him to take His palanquin to bring the Nammazhvar idol with due honours. Because the palanquin was taken away to fetch the Nammazhvar idol, there was no palanquin in the Srirangam temple. So the temple officials carried the Ranganatha utsava idol from the mandapa to the sanctum in their hands. So eager was the Lord to grant Thirumangai Azhvar his desire to bring Nammazhvar to Srirangam, that He was prepared to even give up His palanquin for the purpose.

Even today, during the adhyayana festival, when Thiruneduntandakam is recited, the Ranganatha utsava idol is carried in the hands of those who serve Him in the temple. This is to remind us of His kindness to Thirumangai Azhvar. So, Lord Ranganatha can be taken to be the One indicated by the words — Indra and Vrishna — in mantra nine of the Apratiratha section.