Cleaning agents for the mind 

November 14, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST

Body, mind and aatman form a great combination. For the dust-laden body, we use various cleaning ingredients to remove and keep our body hygienic, fresh and fragrant. Velukudi Sri Krishnan Swamy said in a discourse that our mind may be affected by dirt such as greed, anger, lust, confusion, jealousy and arrogance. Srimad Bhagavad Gita Chapter III sloka 40 (Indriyani Mano Buddhi:) says the senses, the mind and the intellect are the instruments of desire. Through attachment to sense objects, desire deludes the embodied soul.

Is there any cleansing agent to clean our minds? Pathanjali Maharshi says in the Yogasastra that there are four cleansing agents available to us. They are: Maithree, Karuna, Mudhita and Upeksha. Maithree refers to friendship. We have to befriend everyone and avoid hatred and enmity. Karuna denotes compassion. If a person finds anyone in distress, he should help him spontaneously. Pure help does not anticipate reciprocity. Mudhita means to treat the pleasure and pain equally. The contact of senses with their objects gives rise to feelings of cold and heat, pleasure and pain, and they come and go. They occur due to our karma, and we have to endure them. It may not be easy. We should neither attach too much for pleasures nor detach from the cause of the pain. Upeksha refers to not going in pursuit of things. We have to leave better whatever is not required. These four will help free us from troubles and make us happy.