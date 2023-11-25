Chhath puja for prosperity

November 25, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 04:39 am IST

The festival of Chhath puja has a special significance in the States of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, apart from Nepal. In Vedic cosmology, the powers of nature were venerated as energies that animate, sustain and grant wisdom and benediction. This signifies the special relationship between nature and spiritual culture, said Prof. Kumool Abbi in a lecture. In the anthropological and social tradition of the worship of the Sun (nature), the infinite macrocosm was seen as mirroring, reflecting and influencing the microcosm and an intimate connection with the five elements which are seen as vibrant and alive. Chhath puja falls on the sixth day of the Kartigai Shukla paksha in the Shashti tithi as per the Hindu calendar. It is a festival celebrated for four days.

Along with the Sun, Chhathi Maya, mentioned also as Usha, His divine Consort in the Vedas, is also worshipped. Devotees seek prosperity, abundance, longevity, fertility, health, well being and protection of children. This festival revers Sun god in the spirit of thanksgiving and gratitude, while seeking the Divine to bestow a good winter (kharif) harvest.

The rituals include holy bath, fasting, abstaining from drinking water, standing in a sacred river, lake or pond for a long period and offering prayers, Arghya to the rising and setting Sun. These rituals date back to the hoary hymns of the Rig Veda, worshipping Sun as a source of illumination, knowledge, wisdom and sustenance. Sun worship is also narrated in the Ramayana, with Ram and Sita together worshipping the Sun god, and Sita observing fast in the month of Kartigai, during their coronation. Likewise, the Mahabharata states that Draupadi and the Pandavas performed Chhath puja on the recommendation of sage Dhaumya.

