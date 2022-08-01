Chastisement and blessing 

August 01, 2022 18:58 IST

The Lord is the means and the goal for every one in this creation, is the word of the scriptures. When imparting the essence of the Upanishad teachings to Arjuna and to humanity at large, the Lord promises to give release to all the souls bound by karma if only they repose faith in Him and seek His feet in surrender. The devoted know His boundless mercy and want to remain in dedicated and loyal service to Him at all times. What about those who are not His devotees or those who are openly antagonistic to Him?

In Krishna avatar, taken for the purpose of reducing the burden of adharma on Goddess Earth, if those who are devoted to Him receive His grace, even those who are evil-minded and are deputed by Kamsa to kill Him are graced and given salvation. This is the special quality of His boundless grace, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse. Putana came in the role of a mother but with the evil intention to kill the child Krishna. God granted her salvation so that she does not have to be born in a mother’s womb anymore. The episode of Kaliya also is an exceptional one. Being an offender, he deserved punishment and the Lord confronted him in a long fight. He tamed him and performed the breath-taking dance on the serpent’s many heads. Kaliya was humbled and sought refuge in Krishna.

The wives of Kaliya also ran to Krishna for protection. Their words to Krishna reflect their innate jnana of the Paratva of Krishna. They confessed that they are unable to understand what merit of Kaliya had won for him this unique benefit when the Lord placed His divine feet on his head? How many yogis and jnanis have been practising austerities for many years to attain this prospect of bearing the dust of His feet on their heads?

