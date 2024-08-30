In one of His manifestations, Lord Narayana, after deciding to be born as the son of King Dasaratha, cherished calling Him Rama. The two-letter word is the most divine and powerful. Chanting Rama nama bestows a person with all good qualities. Hanuman, the great devotee of Sri Rama, derived strength, dexterity, courage, and fearlessness by chanting Rama nama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smt. Vasuki Manoharan said that wherever Rama nama is chanted, Hanuman is present. People receive the twin blessings of Sri Rama and Sri Hanuman. It is said that chanting Rama nama will help people feel like God is with them during difficult times. The letter “Ra” will destroy the concept of “I,” and “Ma” will “extinguish” Mine. Rama nama will grant the divine boon of immortality. Rama’s arrow tip hit Vaali’s chest deep and sucked his life up. The indefatigable Vaali realised the arrow was powerful because it bore Rama’s imprint. Poet Kambar says (Raman enum semmai ser namam thanai tan kangalil kandaan) Rama nama is priceless. The benefit of chanting Rama nama is equal to or even more than witnessing hundreds of temple consecrations (kumbhabhishekas) and pradosha poojas.

While crossing the ocean, only by chanting Rama nama did Hanuman, contracting his body into a speck, come out of the mouth of a monster (who halted him) and continue to go into the sky.

“Japa” refers to reciting silently, and “likhita Japa“ implies chanting and writing the same simultaneously, which is more powerful.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.