Chanting His names

Lord Narayana’s Trivikrama avatara is celebrated in the Puranas, said P.T. Seshadri, in a discourse. Srimad Bhagavatam says ears have been given to us to hear of His greatness. If we do not use our ears for this purpose, then they wouldn’t qualify to be called ears. They would just be two useless holes. The tongue has been given to us to sing His praises. Any other words are the equivalent of a frog’s croaks. Tiruvalluvar says that a king who is not lazy will get all the three worlds that Lord Narayana measured with His steps.

Ilango Adigal, in his Silappadikaram, talks of Trivikrama avatara. One of the names of the Lord in Vishnu Sahasranama is Amita Vikrama. Parasara Bhattar, in his Bhagavad Guna Darpana, says that this name is a reference to the Lord’s Trivikrama avatara.

Andal has also sung of the Trivikrama avatara in Her Tiruppavai. Andal stresses the importance of chanting the Lord’s names. Wasn’t it Draupadi’s act of calling out His names, that brought Lord Krishna to her rescue? We have no refuge, but the Lord. Suppose there is a wicked son, who beats his mother. Suppose his hands ache while he is indulging in this wicked act. Even then he calls out to his mother in his pain.

Likewise, even those who are ill disposed towards Him, ultimately sing His praises. Nanjeeyar asked Parasara Bhattar whether any special qualification was needed to sing His praises.

Bhattar clarified that there were no special requirements to chant His names. Anyone could do it. We think that with our burden of sins, we should not approach Him. But we cannot sully Him in any way. Our fear to seek the Lord, is akin to that of a man who thought that he should first bathe in a pond, before he bathed in the Ganges, lest his sins polluted the Ganges!