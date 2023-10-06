Chant Sri Stuti, reap reward

October 06, 2023 05:20 am | Updated October 05, 2023 06:23 pm IST

We are simple creatures, driven by desire. Untold wealth, good health and divine blessings are all that we want. Ascetics and acharyas (gurus), on the other hand, seek only divine grace and are constantly in a state of communion with God. Such is their power that whatever the acharyas seek, God grants them forthwith. One example is Swami Vedanta Desikan and his hymn, Sri Stuti.

Vedanta Desikan, who was born in Thoopul near Knacheepuram in the Tamil month of Purattasi, was a poet, philosopher, mathematician and an ardent devotee. He rendered over 100 works on various subjects, including devotional pieces, philosophies and commentaries. Sri Stuti is one such, rendered in praise of Goddess Perundevi, following a plea from a brahmachari to Desikan for monetary help in order to get married. The following hymn is very powerful: Yogarambha tvarita manaso yusmadaikantya yuktam, dharmam praptum prathamamiha ye dharayante dhanayam, tesam bhumer dhanapati grhad ambaradambudherva, dhara niryantyadhikam adhikam vanchitanam vasunam. The verse reiterates that whoever prays to Sri (Goddess Mahalakshmi) before embarking on a new venture, will receive Her blessings; the earth, sea, sky, and Kuberan’s house will all align together and shower wealth upon the devotee, said Thirukkudandhai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

Similalry, the chessboard sloka is equally powerful. Pasyantisu srutisu paritah suri brndena sardham, madhye krtya trigunaphalakam nirmita sthana bhedam, visvadhisa pranayini sada vibhrama dyuta vrttau, brahmesadha dadhati yuvayor aksa sara pracaram. Desikan envisions Lord Narayana and Mahalakshmi administering the universe, via a chessboard game. Desikan says, ”This game is played by both of you on the chessboard clearly marked by the three gunas: white for sattva, red for rajas and black for tamas. Both of you make your moves with a unified mindset, without any discord.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.