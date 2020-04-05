Change is in our hands

The first step of inner purification (antar tap) in Jainism is repentance (prayaschitta). Repentance, as explained by the Mahavira, is a unique concept very different from conventional notions. The Sanskrit word ‘prayaschitta’ contains the suffix ‘chitta’, the self, the most significant part of the word. Repentance is ‘not crying over spilt milk.’ Repentance is the process of a radical transformation; a mutation of the level of being of the individual. Mostly one repents for their actions believing that certain actions are condemnable and some praiseworthy. But when it is thought about, can any ‘action’ ever be right or wrong? It is simply dependent on the situation and one’s perception of right and wrong. But it is very convenient to blame actions, because it reinforces the belief that “I am good, the situation made me do it” or “that person made me do it”. This approach to life can’t lead one further; rather it is the process of staying at the same place. So, the Mahavira did not stress much on changing actions, but rather that the individual must undergo a metamorphosis. Jain philosophy gives utmost importance to the self. Actions are pointed to other people, making the latter more important, when one decides to change actions. To simplify this concept, if a person decides to not get angry at any cost, they will have to wait for several situations to test their resistance. The most likely outcome is that that person will just learn to put on a façade, maybe even hiding the anger from themselves. Yet if a person simply changes the self, making the self incapable of anger, they are free.

On the pious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti let all of us look within and continue to evolve in the journey of life — just like the Mahavira, the Buddha, and several others did.

(Rushil Khajanchi & Avni Khajanchi Kolkata)