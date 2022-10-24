Deepavali festival is celebrated by people in all parts of our country.

In some places of North India, people celebrate it correlating to the incarnation of Lord Rama. In Ayodhya, the citizens were feeling sad not seeing the divine face of Sri Rama for over 14 years and they were literally craving to see Him. It is believed that Lord Rama after conquering Ravana returned from Sri Lanka on this day. People lit lamps welcoming Him and the festive mood returned in Ayodhya.

In South India it is linked to Lord Krishna. Celebration of deepavali is viewed in two ways. One from puranas and the other from Dharma Sastras.

According to Vishnu purana, Narakasura was born to Lord Vishnu and Mother Earth (Bhudevi) during the Lord’s incarnation as Varaha (wild boar) When Narakasura was born, Lord Krishna told Bhudevi that the “asura would be indulging in all unrighteous deeds and he may be killed by me in your presence”. The asura was disturbing all the celestial beings, sages and other pious people . Devendra, the chief of celestial beings pleaded to Lord Krishna to save them from the atrocities of the asura. Satyabhama — the divine consort and incarnation of Bhudevi — accompanied Lord Krishna to Pratyushapuram, the place of Narakasura, and she told him that the demon deserves to be punished . It is believed that on this day of Deepavali, Narakasura was killed by Lord Krishna, symbolising righteous winning over unrighteous.

At the request of the asura, this day is celebrated as the festival of lighting lamps signifying removal of darkness and achieving prosperity, peace and happiness.

Dharma Sastra grantha like Dharmasindhu, Nyayasindhu say Deepavali festival should be celebrated for three days . The previous day called Yamatrayaodasi to remember Yama, the king of Righteousness. Remembering him will prevent us from indulging in evil thoughts and acts.

On the day of Deepavali, called Narakachaturdasi, we have to take oil bath as goddesses Lakshmi is dwelling in oil and Ganga Devi is residing in water. Next day, Lakshmi pooja is to be performed for wealth and prosperity, said Valayapettai Sri Ramachar in a discourse.