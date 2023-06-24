Celebrating Kalyana Rama

June 24, 2023 03:19 am | Updated June 23, 2023 06:29 pm IST

It is human nature to want to look one’s best on important occasions such as one’s wedding. However, real beauty is eternal and is a reflection of one’s innate goodness, best exemplified by Lord Rama. The Supreme Being took avtar as the scion of Ikshvaku clan only to show devotees that if one observes all dharmic values, he becomes beloved of all, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse. The great Tamil poet Kamban says, “Thol kandar thole kandar, thodu kazhal kamalam anna thal kandar thale kandar tadakkai kandarum akde val konda kannar yare vadivinai mudiya kandar vool kanda samayathu annaan uruvu kandarai otthaar.” Meaning, “ Rama is so beautiful all over that those who look at His shoulder keep on gazing at His shoulder, those who look at His feet are unable to take their eyes away from the feet. Likewise, those who see his hands cannot look away. Just as how we cannot fully comprehend God, similarly, none can see and experience His unmatched beauty.“

People simply loved Rama, but not for His external beauty. When King Dasaratha decided to coronate Rama, he convened a meeting of the people of Ayodhya to get their consensus. When he asked them for their opinion on the Pattabhishekam for Rama, the crowd erupted in joy and shouts of “Jay Jay” rent the air. Dasaratha looked around him and when the celebratory noise subsided a little, observed, “You are eager for a change. Where did I go wrong that you all want me to go?” The crowd responded, saying, “You made only one mistake. You produced a son who is a repository of all that is excellent in a person. He carries himself like a royal and at the same time he is the personification of prashantham. He extends kindness to all creatures; he does not differentiate between the rich and the poor. Whosoever he meets on the road, he enquires about them. He truly cares for everyone’s well being. His boundless kindness makes him forgive wrongdoers at once. “

In fact, Rama’s kindness is infinite. As Nammazhwar says in Periya Thiruvandhadhi, “Un adiyarkku en seiven endru iruttu nee”, meaning, “You are always thinking of what You can do for devotees.” Just by thinking of Rama, all our sins of thought, speech and action get washed away.

