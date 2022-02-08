Caution needed on friends

08 February 2022 03:49 IST

While we must be polite and kind to everyone, we must not allow everyone to get so close to us that they can influence our thinking. Before we make friends with someone, we must know something about the person’s background and temperament too. Otherwise, we could be misled by them. In the Vedas, Itihasas and Puranas, the introduction of a person is by first mentioning his father’s name, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse.

Thus Vyasa is spoken of as the son of sage Parasara. In the case of Manthara, Kaikeyi’s maid, nothing is known of her background. Where was she from? What made her Kaikeyi’s trusted maid? None of this is known. And yet, Manthara wields enormous influence with Kaikeyi. Kaikeyi should not have allowed Manthara to be so familiar with her. Had Kaikeyi been careful, a lot of sorrow could have been avoided. When Manthara comes to know of Rama’s coronation, she is filled with anger.

It is Manthara’s nature to resent other people’s happiness, and she cannot bear to see the people of Ayodhya jubilant. So, she rushes to meet Kaikeyi. She addresses Kaikeyi as “fool.” Kaikeyi is Dasaratha’s queen, and how can a mere servant be so disrespectful towards a queen? Had Kaikeyi not allowed Manthara to be close to her, Manthara would not have dared to take such a tone with the queen. So Kaikeyi is to blame for Manthara’s plotting and scheming. If Manthara had not been sure that her words would sound convincing to Kaikeyi, she would not have bothered to try. But she knows the hold she has over Kaikeyi, and therefore of the success of her plans. The whole Kaikeyi-Manthara episode shows us that if we get close to undesirable people, they slowly begin to control us, and we act like puppets in their hands.

