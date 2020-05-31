Cause of misery

31 May 2020 22:33 IST

Many have been inspired by Adi Sankara’s Advaita philosophy that postulates the non dualistic wisdom embedded in Vedanta teachings. The core of his teaching is that the Supreme Brahman alone is real and is the essence of Sat-Chit-Ananda, Existence-Knowledge-Bliss. All else that is manifest as the universe is on account of His Maya and Brahman and Atman are one and undifferentiated. There are many who accept this theory of non dualism, and many who differ or accept alternative views on the oneness of Brahman and Atman.

Among the many texts that explain the Advaita doctrine and try to simplify it so that it is accessible for the common man, the ‘Laghu Vasudeva Mananam’ offers valuable and practical insights into this doctrine, pointed out Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma in a discourse. As the title implies, it is a condensed version of an original text that is attributed to one Vasudeva which is believed to be lost. From the content, format and arguments in the text, it is clear that it is the work of an ardent and dedicated disciple who has not disclosed his name. The author shows how the origin of human misery is linked together by many factors forming as it were a chain of samsara. Samsara is binding on all beings. The root cause of samsara is avidya or ignorance of self knowledge. As long as one associates with the body and is involved with the world without the perception that the atma is the only reality, one is caught in dissatisfaction and limitations.

One searches to seek fulfilment through desires. Desires lead to karma or action; this results in papa and punya. In reverse order too, papa punya leads one to karma, that is, more action. The chain can be cut if desires are cut. For this one has to realise that the self is the essence of bliss.

