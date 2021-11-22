Cause of bondage

22 November 2021 22:41 IST

The circular and cyclic pattern of karma and birth in which we are entangled is the mystery of samsara. All beings are bound by their karma and are caught in the cycle of birth. Sastras have explained that the atma is nitya and exists always. It is also shown that karma too has always existed. So unless this karma is lost the atma cannot be liberated.

Trying to analyse and explore this association of the atma with karma is as inconclusive an effort as trying to find an answer to the root cause of the seed that brings forth a tree. But preceptors and acharyas have delved into the sastras and have found that there is a way out of this cycle for all of us, pointed out Asuri Sri Madhavachariar in a discourse.

It is shown that the saving feature is that though karma is beginningless and always associated with the jiva, it can be shed by God’s grace.

One has to only think how the immortal atma is compelled to undergo the stress and strain of residing in various sariras for very brief periods in every birth, says Nammazhwar by way of advice.

Ruminating on the nature of such existences should help one to develop vairagya towards samsara and its harmful effects. When Azhwar says, “Leave aside all those matters that are opposed to God,” he refers to our tenacious hold on ahamkara and mamakara which is the bane for humanity. Sadly, the ego sense follows the jiva right from birth and is the most undesirable for the jiva by any standards as it puts us on the wrong track.

Once this is left alone, one automatically gets drawn to the Lord who rules Supreme over the Nitya and Leela Vibhutis in all His glory. We should seek Him for, He alone can release us from this dreadful samsara, and grant us moksha.