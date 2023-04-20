Caring for the Supreme

April 20, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST

One of the fundamentals of Sanathana Dharma is the worship of the Omniscient, the Omnipresent, every day. Elaborate rituals may be condensed if one is pressed for time due to external factors. However, a devotee should always follow the basic daily rituals of worship. These include praying at home or in a temple every day; preparing and offering prasad to the presiding deity. Our scriptures say if one were to offer water and tulsi leaves to God with a pure heart and deep devotion, that in itself is acceptable to Him. However, one should undertake such acts with full humility, faith and devotion. There is a saying in Tamil, “ Seivana thirundha sei”, meaning, ‘whatever you are attempting, do it to perfection.” Our saints and preceptors have emphasised often that one should not be negligent to God in the name of pressures of time, but bring to bear extra care, said Thirukkudanthai Dr. Venkatesh in a discourse.

The efficacy of such dedication is best exemplified by Nadathur Ammal. This devotee was born in the Tamil month of Chittirai, under the Chittirai star. This is a particularly auspicious day for Vaishnavites as a number of saints were born on this day. His birth name was Varadaguru. He followed the daily ritual of reciting prayers from scriptures at the Varadarajaperumal Temple in Kanchi. One day Varadaguru saw the priest offering steaming hot milk to the deity. Unable to bear the thought of the hot milk being offered to God, he rebuked the priest for making such steaming, hot offering . The learned priest retorted, “Agni itself emanates from the tongue of the Omnipresent. How will heat affect Him?” Varadaguru, who was cooling the milk, said, “He is our Protector and He is all-Knowing, Yet, when He comes amidst us and resides here, we should take care of Him as we would a new born baby. That is the mark of true devotion.”

The cooled milk was offered to Varadaraja, and a voice said, “Amma”. “Everyone treated Me as Aththi Varada, only you have shown Me the love and care a mother would bestow on a child. May you be known as Nadathur Ammal from now on.”