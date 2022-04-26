Call for non-violence

The Aranya Kanda opens with Rama’s promise to the rishis of Dandakaranya that He will protect them and will surely stop the molestations of the rakshasas. At this juncture, Sita wonders if He is doing the right thing by vowing to kill the rakshasas. She gently reminds Rama about upholding the dharma of non-violence, pointed out Sengalipuram Sri Balaji Bhattar in a discourse. It is a fact that merely carrying the bow and arrow can be a cause for tempting one to use it. It might lead to the killing of innocent animals. Moreover, what is the need to kill the rakshasas if they do not come in their way directly, she asks.

She explains that there are subtle ways by which it is easy to commit wrong. Resorting to speaking untruth, desiring the wife of another man, and showing enmity to people without any valid provocation, are three common ways of adharma. While Rama is above the first two sins, she fears that He may slip into the third type. She then relates a story to illustrate her point. It is held that Indra wanted to test the high degree of penance attained by a sage and came in the form of a warrior and asked him to take care of his sword for some time. The sage became conscious of his new commitment and gradually the strength of his penance declined to the extent that he got involved in acts opposed to his hermit’s way of life. He sank to the depths of sinful deeds.

Rama accepts her argument but also is firm about His prime duty as a Kshatriya to help the rishis even without their asking. He has given His word and there is no question of going back on His commitment. He would give up Sita or Lakshmana or even His life to protect the good against the evil forces.