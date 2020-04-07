Brief but meaningful

A discourse can run to several days, but the essence can also be summed up in just a sentence or two, said Kidambi Narayanan in a discourse. When Vibhishana arrived at Rama’s camp, Sugriva suspected his intentions. Sugriva was justified in worrying about Rama, for had not Rama sought his help? Rama was a Saranagatha — One who protected those who surrendered to Him. Should not this rule apply equally to Sugriva? Did he not also have a duty to care about the safety of Rama who had asked for his help? This entire episode can be summed in one line — a Saranagatha wanted to save a Saranagatha.

Ramanuja went to Melkote when there was a threat to his life. He was very attached to the utsava icon in the Melkote temple. The utsava icon is called Selva Pillai in Tamil. When the time came for Ramanuja to leave Melkote, he asked the people of Melkote to take care of Selva Pillai as they would their children. Lord Ranganatha was like a father anxious to take Ramanuja back to Srirangam. Ramanuja was like a father to Selva Pillai. We can sum up all this in one line — a father was anxious about his son, and this applies equally to Ranganatha and Ramanuja.

In Azhvar Thirunagari, the deity Adipiran is waiting for samsaris to come and worship Him. When Rama crosses the Ganga, He tells Sumantra to go back and inform Kaikeyi that Rama has entered the forest. But Sumantra stays on. He thinks that Sita will be unable to bear the difficulties of life in a forest. In which case Rama will bring her to Sumantra asking him to escort Her back to Ayodhya. So here we have a samsari (Sumantra) waiting for the Supreme One. So, while in one case Adipiran (God) waits for samsaris, in the Ramayana a samsari namely, Sumantra, waits for God (Rama).