Brahma realises his folly

December 27, 2022 04:48 am | Updated December 26, 2022 06:47 pm IST

Vedanta Desika, in his Mei Virata Manmiyam, a Tamil work in praise of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi, says devotees should sing His praises, for Varadaraja is the Supreme One, who alone can give us moksha. Once we surrender to Him, there is nothing more we need to do, elaborated T.N. Aravamudachariar, in a discourse. That very act of surrender is a guarantee of moksha, for the Lord, who is the embodiment of mercy, expects nothing more from us.

In the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna talks about the kind of people He likes. He who is kind to all living things, he who is without pride and ego, he who is kind to all, he who is indifferent to joyful and sorrowful events and remains unaffected by either of them, he who is patient, who is single-minded in his bhakti, and who surrenders his mind and heart to the Lord — such a person becomes dear to Me, declares Krishna. Brahma became proud of his role as creator, and began to think of himself as equal to Lord Narayana. His pride kept him from seeing the Lord, although he tried hard to see Him. Brahma was like a child, who asked for the Moon. As impossible as a child’s desire was Brahma’s attempt to reach Him.

Brahma was anguished that he was unable to see the Lord. He thought of why he was in such a pitiable condition. He then realised that he was to blame for it. He had not kept his karmendriyas and jnanendriyas under check. His mind had, therefore, wandered away from the right path. He had thought that Brahma loka, where he ruled, was his permanent kingdom. It was that ego which had led to his miserable plight. Brahma wept when he realised his folly. He decided to do penance to atone for his mistakes, and to see Lord Narayana. He had to find a suitable place for penance, and he zeroed in on Kanchipuram