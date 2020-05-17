Brahma Jnana for liberation

17 May 2020 22:32 IST

Prakarana granthas are aids to help beginners get initiated into Vedanta study which alone can equip one with the drive, means and practices to attain Brahma Jnana, said Sri R. Rajagopala Sarma in a discourse. This is the final goal that liberates one from the cycle of samsara, say the scriptures. They also show the difficulties in knowing/ realising/ attaining Brahman though He is all pervading, all knowing and all powerful. When caught in this world, the jivatma is mired in ignorance of the true values. Just as it is difficult to try to identify objects in dim light, the jivatma gropes to seek the eternal truth in this immediate world of change and sense perceptions which he considers as the reality. But even in this context, there is no guarantee that his observations and conclusions are true and valid since he has to deal with layers of misconceptions that can easily distort his opinion and judgment.

For instance, it is possible for one to mistake a rope for a snake in inadequate light and then experience fear and confusion about its presence until such time when with the help of light only the rope is seen. All along, there was no snake at all. This is the analogy quoted in scriptures to show that this universe and creation is the superimposition on Brahman. Lack of knowledge or partial knowledge makes one think of this world as the reality. But it is Brahman who has created this entire universe and is also present in each and every aspect of it. Brahman supports all of this and is the cause for its dissolution as well. Brahman alone is the eternal Truth and the jagat is a superimposition. The inner self in each being is of the nature of this Brahman. This is the Brahma Jnana that dispels ignorance and thereby gradually leads one into the path of liberation.

