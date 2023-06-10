Boundless mercy of Murugan

June 10, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

Many parents are of the opinion that in today’s world, given the numerous temptations and distractions, raising a child in a dharmic way is a humungous task. While one can concede that can be quite challenging, it is a fact that even without modern day gadgets, children can fall prey to wrong company and go astray. However, God always shows mercy on those who repent for their sins and guides them back on the correct path, said P. Swaminathan in a discourse. The best example of such divine help is gleaned from revisiting Arunagirinadhar’s life.

Devotees of Lord Murugan and lovers of Tamil alike are identical in their adulation of Arunagiri’s compositions, mainly his Tiruppugazh. While Thevaram is the most revered literary work of Saivites and Nalayara Divyaprabhandham of Vaishnavites, Tiruppugazh is the go-to book of knowledge, guidance and solace to the devotees of Murugan, who is credited with having rendered divine discourse, when still young, to His own Father Lord Siva. Murugan was so fond of Arunagiri that He appeared in person before him at Viralimalai, Vayalur and Tiruchendur, to name a few.

Arunagiri was born in the 15th Century in Tiruvannamalai — the refuge of Ramana Maharshi, Seshadri Swamigal and many other saints — to Tiruvengatta and Muthammai. He was brought up by his sister Aadhi, after being orphaned at an early age. Although she dedicated herself to raising him well, he ran around with the wrong crowd and went astray. A distressed Aadhi got him married, hoping it would render him responsible. If anything, his behaviour deteriorated further and there came a stage in life when his presence at home became unbearable. Rendered homeless and sick due to the life of debauchery, he fell into deep introspection. Full of regret for his past misdeeds, he was on the verge of taking his own life when Murugan cushioned his fall from the temple tower and blessed Him. Asked to sing, a bewildered Arunagiri wondered if Murugan was playing with him, but when pressed to look inwards and sing by a smiling Murugan, Arunagiri burst into the famous “Muthai thiru” composition. There was no looking back after that and he is said to have rendered 60,000 compositions, although only 1,300 are now available.