Bondage of karma

Sastras state that karma or action always binds one to the cycle of birth. The jiva takes birth to exhaust his past karma and the omniscient Lord allots the fruits of karma to each jiva without any partiality. There is a verse in Virata Parva in the Mahabharata that describes how all of us reap what has been sowed in the past. If a person experiences the comforts of this world at a certain point of time for a certain length of period, it only means that sometime in the past his karma had been good and he is reaping the benefits at that point of time. Likewise, the converse is also true. If a person is in dire straits in this life, it is also the result of his past deeds.

Anyway, it is clear that all worldly comforts earned through past karmas may seem attractive but are very temporary and unstable, pointed out Velukkudi Sri Krishnan in a discourse. Since sin leads to sorrow and virtue gives peace of mind and happiness, sastras advise moderation in all our habits in life. The feelings of joy or sorrow arise in the mind that constantly undergoes modifications.

In the Gita, when Krishna describes Karma Yoga, He points out that generally people are involved in action to meet some immediate goal. But He quotes the example of Janaka and other kings who had ruled the kingdom and people in a dispassionate manner and attained mukti. Their aim is to inspire the path of engaging in action in a dispassionate way, without any selfish interest. By controlling the mind and the senses and by striving for ‘atma Paramatma awareness,’ one is sure to gain peace of mind. During our lifetime, we have the chance to improve our punya karma account by being sensitive to matters of right and wrong and exercise our sense of viveka and vairagya.

