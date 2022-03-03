Bond with the God

It is true that sastra knowledge is a means to know the truth about the world, the atma and Paramatma. Sastra study has led to the prevalence of various systems of philosophy such as Advaita, Visishtadvaita, Dvaita and Saiva Siddhanta. Since these involve much rhetoric and discussions, people are left in a state of confusion about faith and belief in these matters.

But Thayumanavar, the great renunciate saint who lived in the 18th century in Tamil Nadu, has extracted the essence of Vedanta and Siddhanta and brought God into the realm of Anubhuti or individual experience of one and all, pointed out Sri Nallur Sa Saravanan in a discourse. He integrates the tradition of the sastras with the authenticity of his experience. Thayumanavar is said to have done long and deep meditation which brought forth spontaneous hymns. He believes that God resides everywhere, in everything and in everybody. Thayumanavar follows the path shown by saints such as Manikkavachagar, Tirunavukkarasar, Arunagirinathar, and others to establish the relationship between the atma and the Paramatma. He asserts that ‘none can come in the way of this eternal relationship that binds every atma with the Supreme.’ He states, “ enru nee, anru naan un adimai allavo?”

God is the Pati, and the jiva is the Pasu. The two ever exist in the relationship of master and servant. This is seen as the dasa marga form of worship. As Pati, God takes the responsibility of protecting every jiva, the Pasu. Each jiva, living in an environment where society is very influential in shaping one’s thought, word and deed, is subject to various experiences. Each one’s experience is unique to him. In this situation, the saint’s advice is to see God’s grace in all that is happening. If the jiva trusts in God’s protection and abides by His will, God will be the light to show the way and prevent straying into the wrong paths.