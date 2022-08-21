Bond of devotion

The background to Sundarar’s brief and eventful life on earth has to be understood in the right spirit. Sundarar is sent to earth where he has to fulfil some goals set for him by God. Sekkizhar presents many interesting and soulful situations in Sundarar’s life that exemplify the soul’s journey to salvation, pointed out Sri Nallur Sa Saravanan in a discourse. The basis of the Saiva Siddhanta tradition is that God pervades the body and soul of every jiva. He inheres as ‘arivukku arivai’, the unseen force of our knowledge or understanding, and as ‘uyirukku uyirai’, the very essence or life of the soul. But sadly, each soul though bound to God in this integral relationship, is not aware of it fully owing to ignorance and anava mala. In the lives of great souls, the relationship with God is more explicit. A soul is on the path to attain salvation when it is able to accept God’s will and also understand what God thinks. Not all can know what God thinks but God knows what we think. Sundarar understands that God has a mission for him on earth and accepts it. This is to compose the Tiruthondar Thogai that highlights the quality of devotion to Siva and Sivan Adiyars. Sundarar achieves this great and challenging task and sows the seed for later composers like Nambi Andar Nambi and Sekkizhar to make people sensitive to the power of Siva bhakti by God’s grace. Sekkizhar, while narrating the life of the Adiyar Perumizhalai Kurumbar, brings to light the true spirit of devotion to Siva and to Sivan Adiyars that this devotee exemplifies. Kurumbar intuitively foresees that God has willed that Sundarar would be leaving for Kailasa that next day. He uses yogic power to reach the feet of God in Kailasa since he could not bear to be parted from Sundarar whom he considered as his very eyes.