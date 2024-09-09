GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Blessings come true

Published - September 09, 2024 05:24 am IST

Suganthy Krishnamachari
Suganthy Krishnamachari

The blessings of great men always come true, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. When Pareekshit was born, devout scholars blessed him. Pareekshit turned out to be just the sort of king they had said he would be. He acted according to dharma, and never hurt his subjects. He also had unparalleled devotion to Bhagavan. He sought the counsel of wise men and was calm at all times, even when his end was predicted. He was an ideal king, and thus, the words of the pandits who blessed him came true.

In the Ramayana too, we find that the words of sages prevailed. Using his mystic powers, Indrajith remained invisible, and shot arrows at Rama and Lakshmana. Ravana sent Sita with Trijata in the pushpaka vimana to see Her husband and Lakshmana lying on the ground. Sita cried wondering how the words of sages who had blessed Her could have turned false. They had predicted that She would have sons. Trijata pointed out that if their words were going to be proved false, then the pushpaka vimana would not have brought Sita there. And Trijata turned out to be right, for Rama and Lakshmana recovered and defeated Ravana. It may seem to us at times that all the predictions of great men have gone wrong. We may wonder why we face problems, which we had never expected to. We may face temporary setbacks, but in the end, their words will prevail. We find examples of this in our sacred literature.

