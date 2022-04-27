‘Bhu Bhara’ explained

The symbolism in the term ‘Bhu Bhara,’ the burden borne by Goddess Earth, is discussed in the Devi Bhagavata Purana from various angles and from the perception of Bhu Devi herself who faces the brunt of it, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. At the end of Dwapara Yuga when Kali Yuga is poised to take over, Mother Earth is unable to bear the tremendous pressure on her. Here it is shown that earth derives the power to sustain only through dharma. The word dharma is derived from the root ‘dhr, dhar’, to bear, to sustain. When dharma is overruled by adharma, the sustainability is lost.

The ‘Bhara,’ burden, is not just any kind of physical heaviness; it is the subtle weight arising from adharma and selfishness. Goddess Earth meets Indra and explains how the asuras such as Jarasandha, Kamsa, and others are steeped in selfishness and have failed to protect the people and the earth. This has increased the burden on her. She is also terrified of her state as she foresees the advent of Kali in the near future when sin and adharma will thrive. She alludes to the time of early creation when the earth was not hard as it is today and was of a lighter consistency.

It is said that Hiranyaksha rolled the earth and submerged it in the ocean depths. The Lord took the form of Varaha and rescued her and placed her in a stable position in conjunction with other planets. Since then, earth has become solid and firm but this has resulted in causing unbearable burden on her. She confesses that she would have been happy in rasatala if only the Lord had not rescued her. She then would not have had to bear the load of vice at the present times. With the fall in the standard of dharma in each Yuga, the burden on earth keeps increasing.