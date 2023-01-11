Bhooma Devi shows the way

January 11, 2023 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST

Whenever Perumal assumed an avatar and descended on earth to save humanity, Mahalakshmi usually journeyed with Him as the female consort. However, in Varaha Perumal, it was Bhooma Devi who played a significant role. Eons later, Bhooma Devi was still unhappy and Varahan wondered why. She says, “I was in a small ocean, You saved me from Hrinyaakshan, but our children on earth are still suffering in their daily lives; they are lost and do not know the way to You.” Varahan then suggested that She descend on earth and show people the bhakti margam, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse. Taking shape as Andal, she is raised by Periazhwar as his own daughter in Srivilliputtur.

Keeping Rukmini as a role model, Andal advocates Tiruppavai nonbu to attain God. She visualises Srivilliputtur as Ayarpadi, and sings, “ Podhuveer Podhuvino” (whoever is interested in getting close to God and receiving His blessings, can join me). Her margam is very simple: “ Vayinal paadi, manadhinal sindhithu, thoo malar toovi thozhudhu, Kesavanai kettu,” she sings, advocating shravana bhakti. Shravanam (listening to discourses) will alleviate past sins and protect us from fresh ones.

Appealing directly to God, she sings, “ Koodaraivellum seer Govinda” (Govinda who conquers the bad), She refers to the parai He played in Govinda pattabhishekam, the perum parai in Tiruvikrama avatar (Jambhavan circumambulates this instrument); she also wants ‘sala perum para’ the instrument played during rasa krida. She also seeks Kodi and Vidhanam (Hanuman, Garuda and Aadi Seshan) and Kola Vilakku nappinnai (Mahalakshmi) to join the women. When God grants all the above, Andal says, “How can we walk alone in life, You should come with us, Govinda, you should give us sweet Pongal on this day Govinda. How can we celebrate it if you are not with us?” This Saranagati ensures the Lord will take care of the faithful.