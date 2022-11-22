Bhishma’s tributes to Krishna

November 22, 2022 04:47 am | Updated November 21, 2022 07:59 pm IST

God reacts to us in the way we worship Him. To Yashodha and Nandagopa He played the role of a child par excellence, a friend to Kuchela, a philosopher and guide to Pandavas. From Bhishma’s perspective, He was Lord to him.

Kuchela had not hailed from a famous lineage, had a big family and had been economically very poor. On the contrary, Bhishma belonged to the lineage of a great kingdom, was not married and was all rich. Both of them were loved alike by Lord Krishna for their devotion irrespective of their status.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Mahabharatha war, one day when Krishna was in meditation with His eyes closed, Yudhishtira came and asked Krishna whom you are thinking of. Krishna replied “I am now going to see the great grand seer Bhishma as he wanted to see me.” Yudhishtira too expressed his willingness to accompany Krishna. All the celestials, sages and seers did not want to miss witnessing the confluence of Bhishma, the embodiment of all sacrifice, Yudhishtira — the synonym of truthfulness, Krishna the Lord, at the venue of Kurukshetra — the place of righteousness.

Yudhishtira has requested Bhishma to tender few words of advice about Dharma. Bhishma was all happy even at the death bed and started telling about various dharmas.

He told Yudhishtira that you have the indefatigable and mighty Bheema, the great Arjuna and above all Krishna is with you for your righteousness and so victory is assured on your side. Besides, Bhishma told Yudhishtira that do not think Krishna just as your cousin or friend alone. Remember He is the Supreme Being of this world.

Trending

Showering all tributes to Krishna, Bhishma composed Sri Vishnu Sahasranamam, praising the Lord by thousand names. Paying our gratitude to Bhishma by reciting Shri Vishnu Sahasranamam every day, we can derive His blessings, said Smt. Vishaka Hari in a harikatha discourse.