Bharatha, detachment personified

December 30, 2022 06:03 am | Updated December 29, 2022 06:30 pm IST

Our scriptures, our gurus and yogis advice us to lead a life of detachment. They tell us to shun ambition and embrace the selfless characteristic of charity. Such injunctions may appear to be impossible, however, our epics are replete with examples of people who show us the way forward. One such exceptional guide is Bharatha, who spurned his mother’s wresting of the kingdom of Ayodhya from Rama, said Dhamal Ramakrishnan in a discourse.

Bharatha expresses neither joy nor happiness, only deep anguish and tells his mother Kaikeyi he was ashamed to be identified as her son, since what she did was against dharmic principles. When he goes in search of Rama to refuse the kingdom, and seeks Guha’s help, the latter is initially suspicious of him. After all, who will turn down a kingdom? However, when Bharatha drops to the ground and circumambulates the ground where Rama and Sita had sat, that act allays Guha’s suspicions.

On meeting Rama, Bharatha asks to be allowed in exile with him. When coaxed by Rama, saints such as Vasishta and others to rule Ayodhya, he assumes the role of a caretaker, carries Rama’s padhuka as symbolic occupier of the throne and camps in Nandigram, not Ayodhya. Ever aware of human nature, he does not want anyone to assume he strayed from dharma and stole his brother’s crown. He also serves Rama an ultimatum that if the elder brother fails to return at the end of 14 years to Ayodhya, he will immolate himself. When the deadline nears, Rama sends Hanuman ahead to Ayodhya, wondering if Bharatha had undergone a change of heart. However, a steadfast Bharatha was on the verge of sacrificing himself. Rama blesses him, and says Bharatha is the best example of moral values.

In his Kamba Ramayanam, Kamban marvels, “Can a thousand Ramas ever be equal to one Bharatha?”