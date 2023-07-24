Bharata’s persistence

July 24, 2023 04:50 am | Updated July 23, 2023 06:51 pm IST

Navalpakkam Sri Vasudevachariar said in a discourse that our life is like an ocean, our deeds are like waves and our friends and relatives are like the wooden logs floating on the sea, which are united and separated by the influence of the waves.

Bharatha was in deep anguish when he heard that he had to rule the kingdom and that his brother Rama had gone to the forest. At one stage, Bharatha even censured his preceptor, sage Vasishta, as to how he could accept the proposal. Bharatha went to Chithrakuta to persuade Rama to return and accept the kingdom. Bharatha repeatedly besought and importuned his brother. But Rama told Bharatha, “Do not grieve. Destiny rules everything. Let us perform the duties assigned by our father”. Rama said their father handed down to them an unwritten will. Bharatha replied, “Our father who had ordered had gone. So you can come and rule the kingdom”. But Rama said, “Our father would have gone, but dharma is permanent and would not change and we have to uphold the dharma and we cannot transgress the words of our father.” Bharatha retorted whether it was for going to the forest that Rama learned all dharmas and sastras.

Rama showed no signs of relenting. Bharatha took a vow of asceticism that he would eat only fruits and roots, wear only the tree bark and will have matted hair like Rama. Finally, he got the sandals of Rama, worshipped them and ruled the kingdom as a proxy to Rama.

Bharatha is considered more pre-eminent than Lakshmana though he was ever with Rama. Tamil poet Kambar says even a thousand Ramas cannot equal one Bharatha.

