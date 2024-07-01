Bharata’s arguments

Bharata tries every argument possible to influence Rama to change His mind and return to Ayodhya. He says that although he has respect for his father, he cannot condone what Dasaratha has done, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse. In old age, a person is apt to make mistakes. One’s judgment is clouded, and it is possible that erroneous decisions are made. Dasaratha was an aged man when he banished Rama to the forest. This grievous mistake of his can be attributed to his age, says Bharata. But is it not Rama’s duty to right the wrong? As Dasaratha’s eldest son, is it not His duty to reverse Dasaratha’s unfair order? Moreover, every man’s life has four stages — the period when he is a student (brahmacharya), his years as a householder (grihastha), his years in a forest (vanaprastha) and finally renunciation (sanyasa). It is said that the best among the four stages is grihastha. That is because he is the one who provides for the rest. A student does not earn, and lives on what is given to him by a householder. A sanyasi too lives on alms given by the girhastha. So, the role of a grihastha in society is noble.

How can Rama suddenly jump to the vanaprastha stage, when there is so much He has to do in the householder stage? Moreover, He is the king’s son, and has more duties than a normal householder. He has a duty to protect His subjects.