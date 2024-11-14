Bharata, his Paduka regency

“The Ramayana guides devotees on how to tread the path of virtue, and one of the best guidelines is shown by the Bharata. The prince, a mirror image of Rama and His high qualities, held on to dharma despite numerous challenges,” said Damal S. Ramakrishnan.

When brought up to speed on the events leading up to Rama’s banishment for 14 years and his father’s demise, Bharata, on completion of Dasaratha’s last rites, proceeded to the forest in an effort to persuade Rama to return and rule Ayodhya. As he left, an army of residents followed him, a diverse group made up of the poorest of the potters to the richest men, all holding their hands high over their heads and chanting Rama nama, in total supplication.

Watching their arrival from the banks of the Ganga, Guha was initially apprehensive that Bharata had come to harm his beloved Rama. However, upon realising Bharata’s true intention, he lauds him. Analysing Guha’s first reaction to the sight of Bharata, pundits have maintained that when a person is overcome by maya (mirage), he will react in that manner. When overpowered by maya, man will lose God. Only Bharata was exempt from such maya.

Kamba Ramayanam encapsulates this succinctly, with Guha marvelling, “When I behold this self-conquest, [of Bharata] I ask, Can even a thousand Ramas equal thee?” Instead of seeing himself as king in his mind, Bharata could only visualise Rama and Sita seated on the throne of Ayodhya for Rama’s coronation. When Rama refused to return to Ayodhya, preferring to finish the vanvas, and advised Bharata to obey his father’s wishes, as well as of other devas (who wanted Rama to wage war on Ravana), Bharata sought Rama’s paduka (sandals) in order to symbolically place them on the throne. He made Rama’s paduka the ruler. Scholars have said the padukas offer temporal as well as spiritual salvation to those who worship them with faith and devotion.

