Bhakti, jnana, vairagya

In spiritual parlance, jnana and ajnana are compared to light and darkness. Just as light dispels darkness, with the rise of jnana, ajnana disappears. Sastras show that jnana is always present as the essence of atma swaroopa in every being. But this jnana is hidden under layers of ajnana. Ajnana is lack of knowledge of God and of the atma swaroopa. But the path of bhakti helps one to know God and remain in His loving service. Bhakti takes the place of jnana in dispelling ajnana and makes one eligible for God realisation, pointed out Sri B. Sundarkumar in a discourse.

In the Padma Purana, the greatness of the Bhagavata Purana and its role in instilling bhakti is explained in figurative terms. Bhakti is shown as a young mother with her two children, Jnana and Vairagya who are old and listless. She is unable to rouse them from this state. Narada advises Bhakti to listen to Bhagavata Saptaham instruction by Sanat Kumaras. As the instruction is in progress, Jnana and Vairagya are revived and regain their youth and vitality. It is symbolic of how listening to tales of devotion and the various kinds of bhakti that have been practised by devotees can bring about an internal change in people. With the aid of Bhakti, people are always in close communion with God. This kind of constant meditation on God and His auspicious qualities leads them to realise God. The omniscient God is always responsive to their devotion.

In the present times, the Bhagavata Purana has inspired Krishna bhakti and continues to give relief from sorrow to many. When love to God is intense, attachment to worldly concerns slowly fade away. In other words, vairagya or detachment towards the sense of I and Mine grows. What better way to dispel the ajnana in us than by praying to God to enter our heart and make Him remain there?