Bhakti in Thirumurai

The Panniru Thirumurais have fostered bhakti and conveyed the experience of God to one and all in a simple and direct manner. A study of the Thiru Tondar Puranam, which is the original name for Periya Puranam, is sure to help one to assimilate the true value of bhakti which lies in the commitment and involvement that has to take root in one’s inner being, pointed out Sri Mu Murthy in a discourse.

For instance, we get an idea of what devotion is from Cheraman Peruman Nayanar’s high principles that govern his noble outlook and one is motivated to emulate his way of life. In addition, Cheraman Peruman has taught us about the practice of devotion. Each one has to ask what bhakti means to him. Generally devotion begins as worship of God when one engages in prayer, meditation, pilgrimages to temples, etc, which are outward forms of worship and are nevertheless necessary as initial steps. But one has to rise above these and intuitively perceive the formless aspect of God as the essence of omniscience, omnipresence and omnipotence.

Cheraman Peruman is a literary genius as well and has three excellent works to his credit wherein he showcases the glories of Siva and the manifestations of His grace. The verses couched in beautiful Tamizh diction convey the truth that God attainment is not easy. It is a demanding process and each soul has to forge its way through various stages to reach the goal, oneness with Him. He adopts the Nayaki bhava to symbolically represent the yearning of the soul for the Lord. The eager soul awaits the arrival of the Lord. But the wait is endless. Will the Lord come as promised? Is He really hard hearted that He is not aware of the soul’s helpless plight? If there is true love and devotion, God is sure to come is the message in these works.