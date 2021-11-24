Bhakti in Kali Yuga

In the depiction of Krishna avatar in the Bhagavata Purana, many people get the chance to move with Him closely and experience His presence. They are attracted to Him and express their devotion in their individual ways. Among them Uddhava, a kinsman and great devotee of Krishna, is described as one who is also most dear to the Lord. At the end of His avatar, when Krishna has to depart, Uddhava is unable to bear the thought of being separated from Him and voices his many concerns to the Lord, pointed out Sri Dushyanth Sridhar in a discourse. The Supreme Lord, the embodiment of Sat-chit-ananda, is beyond form and name; yet He came down to earth in human form for the sake of His devotees.

Now, without Krishna’s protection what would be the fate of people in Kali Yuga when cruelty is sure to hold full sway, asks Uddhava. Krishna should not leave the earth, for even good people shall feel the adverse influences of Kali Yuga. In the Bhagavata Mahatmya, it is held that the Lord started to think deeply on what Uddhava said and then decided to assimilate all His powers and essence into the text Bhagavata Purana. Krishna tells Uddhava that one who has intense love for Him and constantly remembers Him with love and devotion is sure to get liberated from samsara. He can attain whatever he wants.

Bhakti helps to initiate the thoughts of the Lord in people and by listening to the purana or by reading it one gradually begins to feel the presence of the Lord in the text. The purana gives mental strength to people in Kali Yuga to overcome the power of Maya that distorts one’s understanding of Truth. It removes the sins of people and helps them cope with the ups and downs of life and to win over the passions of lust and anger.