Bhakti for moksha

It has been laid down by sastras that what was obtained by meditation in Krita Yuga, by sacrifice in Treta Yuga and worship in Dwapara Yuga can be acquired in Kali Yuga by the mere recitation of the names of Lord Kesava. Meditation requires control of senses and concentration of mind; sacrifice and worship need help from others and wealth as well. But recitation of the names of the Lord does not need any external help, except the individual’s will to practise it with sincerity and determination.

Bhishma echoes the same idea when he clarifies the doubts raised by Yudhishtira regarding the ultimate goal for all jivatmas and the means to attain the same, pointed out Mukkur Sri Srinivasan in a discourse. Yudhishtira’s questions run thus: Which is the supreme Deity? What is the highest goal? Which is the deity to be worshipped? Which deity is to be praised by all so that human beings are blessed with all the best in life and hereafter? Which dharma is considered the greatest of all dharmas? What is the means to get released from samsara? Bhishma then describes the greatness of the Vishnu Sahasranama which is a panacea for the troubles of samsara. The highest dharma is to realise the Lord who is the only means and the ultimate goal as far as salvation of the jivatma is concerned. He alone is to be worshipped. Praising and meditating on His names with intense devotion is an unfailing means for the fulfilment of all desires and for avoiding obstacles that may arise in the path to God realisation. In the Gita, the Lord speaks of bhakti in glowing terms and commends its practice as it can confer on one the direct experience of God. All other dharmas are automatically included in the practice of ‘bhakti for bhakti’s sake’ which translates into selfless devotion to the Lord.