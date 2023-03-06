Bhakti, as shown by Dhruva

March 06, 2023 05:08 am | Updated 05:08 am IST

It is never too early to start our children on following the path of dharma. Our scriptures are replete with examples of youngsters like Dhruva and Prahladha who happily embraced the right way at an early age, and received divine blessings ad infinitum. Dhruva, son of a king, was all of five years old when his stepmother cunningly forced the child to undertake penance in a forest, merely to receive the love of his father and enjoy the simple pleasure of sitting on his father’s lap, something his step-brother Uthama was enjoying, said Dhamal Perundevi in a discourse.

Neither sage Narada nor his mother Sunithi could persuade the child Dhruva to undertake the penance in the simple abode of Sunithi’s that was on the outskirts of the kingdom, as the child’s belief in the power of prayer and penance was unshakable. Instead, he asked Narada to show him the way to realise his mission, and the former taught him the sloka, “ Om Namo Bhagavathe Vasudevaya’. In the forest, the child chanted this sloka and initially subsisted on jujube fruit ( elanthaipazham). In a few days the meal came down to a fruit or two, a few days further it dwindled to an occasional dry leaf or two. By the fifth month, the child had stopped eating; eyes shut firmly, hands over his head, such was the power of his meditation that all the gods were shaken and rushed to Lord Vishnu to bless Dhruva with His sight. Vishnu appeared as the conch (sangu) and chakra in his heart, and the boy was overjoyed that he focused his senses further on Vishnu. The all-knowing Lord immediately moved away from Dhruva’s heart in order to force him to open his eyes. As expected, Dhruva opened his eyes, seeking the divine light that brought him so much joy and he beheld Vishnu in all His glory. Vishnu brushed his cheeks and the boy got enlightened. The Lord smilingly asked the boy what he sought. Dhruva forgot his original reason for the penance. “All I want is to praise you my Lord, but I do not know the words. All I know is Om Namo Bhagavathe Vasudevaya, as taught by Narada. I want to look upon You always,” he added. With His grace, he sang 36 verses. Vishnu promised Dhruva that he will never leave him; blessed him and promised him further glory after he carried out his earthly duty of becoming the ruler of his father’s kingdom. Dhruva enjoyed the blessings of both Kubera and even Yama. As promised, at the end of his long and just tenure, Vishnu made Dhruva a star in the sky, shining bright.