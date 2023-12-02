Bhagavatham, juice of Vedas

December 02, 2023 05:30 am | Updated December 01, 2023 06:29 pm IST

Srimad Bhagavatham, which tells us about the exploits of Lord Krishna, is nothing but the dharma spoken of in the Vedas. Lord Krishna is the Supreme one, and so, Srimad Bhagavatham is about the Paramatma. It emphasises that reaching His feet is the goal, and that He is the means to attain this goal. Srimad Bhagavatham is one of the 18 Puranas authored by sage Vyasa, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. Sage Suka, son of Vyasa, narrated this Purana to King Pareekshit.

Parrots fly to the top of a tree, because the tastiest fruits are said to grow near the top of a tree. Suka, which is also what a parrot is called, gave us the juice of the Vedas, in the form of Srimad Bhagavatham. Poet Kalidasa, in his Raghuvamsa, says that trying to describe the Ikshvaku clan is like trying to pluck a fruit that is out of reach. Vedanta Desika, in his Saranagati Deepika, says that a person of short stature may be unable to pluck a fruit that is high up in a tree, because he cannot reach it. He then enlists the help of someone to get the fruit for him. To get the fruit (the Lord), we need the Lord’s help. Srimad Bhagavatham is like a juicy fruit that has fallen from a tree, so that we do not have to trouble ourselves to get it. It has come to us, because of great sages. We must hear it repeatedly.

Vyasa taught the Bhagavatham to sage Suka, who in turn taught it to Pareekshit, when the latter’s days were numbered. Thus the subject matter of Bhagavatham is the Lord Himself, and the narration is by sage Vyasa, who is an avatara of Lord Narayana. Just as the Vedas are timeless, so are Vyasa’s words. He was a trikala jnani — one with knowledge of past, present and future.

