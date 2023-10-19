HamberMenu
Bhagavatam is all about dharma

October 19, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST

Srimad Bhagavatam begins with mangala slokas, where Lord Vishnu is described as svaraat, said Valayapet Ramachariar in a discourse. That means He is independent. He does not need anyone’s help for His decisions or deeds. He is not bound by karma. His avataras were not due to karma, but due to His will. His brightness is not borrowed. The brightness of the Sun, Moon and agni come from Him. He taught Brahma the Vedas. He first created Brahma. Then came the five elements. Prakrti is real, and not illusory. His splendour lasts forever. Such a Paramatma is satyam param, says Srimad Bhagavatam. That is, He is the Ultimate and Absolute Truth.

Srimad Bhagavatam is all about dharma. It tells us about the Supreme One and instructs us on how to reach Him. It does not concern itself with petty pursuits. There are moha sastras which appeal to asuras. But Srimad Bhagavatam is not a moha sastra. It talks about that which pleases sadhus. It tells us about the dharma of those without pride or ego. There are three kinds of pride. One is the pride that comes to a person because he belongs to a certain family. The second kind of pride comes from education. The third kind of pride comes from wealth. Every one of these three prides will eventually destroy a man. Sadhus are free from any of these prides. There are three heats collectively known as tapatraya. Srimad Bhagavatam gives us relief from these three heats. Troubles that torment the body and mind belong to the category known as Adhaytmika. Adhibautika can be any problem caused by humans, animals, insects etc. Adhidaivika refers to natural calamities such as floods, storms etc.

