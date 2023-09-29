Bhagavad Gita: The practical code of life 

September 29, 2023 04:15 am | Updated September 28, 2023 07:08 pm IST

The Bhagavad Gita inspires us to tap the humanistic impulses. It dispels man’s doubts, affirms the reality and paves the way for the man to return to God. Valayapettai Sri Ramachariar said in a discourse that the Lord Himself delivered Sri Gita and is in strict conformity with the Vedic teachings. It is a succinct, simple, scientific and definite conclusion of Vedic principles called Gitopanishad. Sri Gita asks people to keep their minds pure; it is a practical code to man’s life.

The Lord’s words flowed when His disciple suddenly became discouraged and dejected. Seeing Arjuna crestfallen, Sri Krishna tendered advice to him. The Lord prompted, “Give up this pusillanimity of heart and rise to the occasion”.

The teachings embodied in the Bhagavad Gita possess eternal value and are universal in their applicability. Its message continues to be as fresh and inspiring today as when the Lord delivered it to Arjuna. Men can derive God’s blessings if they conform to the commands in the law of righteous conduct enshrined in the Gita. On the top of the hill of Vedas, the Gita lamp is lit, removing our ignorance’s darkness.

Like Dronacharya to Ekalavya, Sri Alavandar was to saint Ramanuja. Sri Alavandar prayed at the divine feet of Lord Varadaraja for the sake of saint Ramanuja. The saint prayed and paid his obeisance to Alavandar and invoked his blessings before writing a commentary on the Bhagavad Gita.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.