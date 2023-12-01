Bewitching archa form

December 01, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST

The 10th mantra of Apratiratha sukta of Taittiriya Samhita can be taken to refer to Thirumaliruncholai or Azhagar Kovil, said V.S. Karunakarachariar, giving the Vedic mantra a new interpretation. The word dhvaja is used in the tenth mantra. While dhvaja means flag or banner, it also means that which helps in brewing an intoxicant. But what is the connection between this meaning of the word dhvaja and the Lord of Thirumaliruncholai?

First of all, the Lord’s archa forms are bewitching and anyone who sees His archa forms, forgets everything else, like one who is intoxicated. Vedanta Desika, in his Paduka Sahasram, wonders why his words are not being heeded by Paduka Devi. And then he has the answer. She is constantly drinking the nectar that comes from the Lord’s feet, and so she does not hear Desika’s words! Once a person loses himself in the Lord’s archa form, he is unaware of anything else going on around him. Now while this is true of all His archa forms, the reference to Thirumaliruncholai is even more significant. Here there is a Madhavi mandapa. It is here that Nupura Ganga beholds and tastes the sweetness of Lord Azhagar. Having tasted this, she is like one who has taken an intoxicating drink (madhu), and she becomes Madhavi. This could be one reason for the name Madhavi mandapa. So, the word ‘dhvaja’ used in the Vedic mantra could be taken as a reference to Azhagar Kovil.