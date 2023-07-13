Benefits of Sun God worship 

July 13, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST

It has been the practice from time immemorial to worship the forces of nature as deities. The Sun plays a pivotal role in our day-to-day life for our sustenance. The Sun is also called Aaditya and Bhaskara. Scriptures say one can worship the Sun God for good and healthy life — “Arogyam Baskarath Icheth”.

Rama was fatigued by the war with Ravana. Sage Agasthya appeared before Rama and recited Aaditya Hrudayam (containing 31 verses in praise of the Sun God) which helped Rama rejuvenate and recover his strength.

Sri Dhushyanth Sridhar said in a discourse that the greatness of Aaditya Hrudayam can be understood by the fact that it was narrated by sage Agasthya, heard by Sri Rama, written by sage Valmiki and was about the glory of the Sun God. It contains the quintessence of the Vedas.

The first couple of slokas give an introductory note. With the help of our senses, the Sun God percolates through his rays (Surya Rasmi) to enrich us. It is believed that recitation of this sacred hymn will help conquer enemies, overcome troubles, derive peace and happiness and ensure longevity of life. Besides various external enemies, we have six internal enemies. They are: lustful desires (kama), anger (krodha), madness and intoxication (madha), illusion and confusion (moha), jealousy (matsarya) and avarice and allurement (lobha).

Lord Narayana is called by three unique forms — Thani kadale (reclining in the milky ocean); Thani Sudare (dwelling in the midst of the Sun — Surya mandala madhyavarthi); and Thani Ulage (residing in Sri Vaikuntam).