Benefits of reading Ramayana

Sri Ramayana is considered the most sacred and essential because God Himself, as Sri Rama, has shown us the path to leading a good life. Sri Kesava Vajapeya Swamy said in a discourse that the recitation of each canto will yield certain specific benefits, which Lord Shiva has narrated to Goddess Parvathy in “Uma Samhita”. Lord Brahma also told sage Narada about the same.

Those who yearn to be blessed with progeny can recite Bala Kanda. Ayodhya Kanda will relieve all sorrows (sarva dukha prashamanam). Aranya Kanda is called Moksha Kanda. Those who want to be redeemed from the fatal sea of recurring births and deaths can recite the same. Reading of Kishkinda Kanda, which will help a person get good protagonists, as Sri Rama had friends such as Sugreeva, Hanuman, Jambavan, and Vibheeshana. Yuddha Kanda enables one to conquer enemies and obtain all goodness and safety.

Sundara Kanda is the most important one. People may sometimes think that they may not be able to achieve what they aspire to, but with the blessings of Sri Hanuman, they can. Sri Hanuman is praised as “Asadhya sadhaka swamin kim asadhyam tava prabho“ — you are the one who performs even the impossible.

Sage Valmiki says whatever we pray will be fulfilled (partita scha sarvann varaan prapnuyath). The reply to those who wonder why the wishes are not fulfilled even after reading the Ramayana is that Ramayana is flawless. Still, the benefit depends only on their faith and confidence.

Those who cannot read the original text in Sanskrit can recite it in their mother tongue or even read the verses’ meaning.

