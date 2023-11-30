Benefits of chanting His names 

November 30, 2023 05:04 am | Updated November 29, 2023 05:03 pm IST

Acharyas, sages, saints, and apostles have shown us through their lives that the easiest way to get the blessings of God is to chant His names, Trichy Sri Kalyanaraman said in a discourse, quoting the songs of Sri Purandaradasa that it’s enough if we even chant the name Hari for a moment. Nothing will stick to our tongues but for Narayana, the name of the Lord who reclines in Adisesha’s bed, surrounded by water.

Thirumangaiazhwar says evil can be warded off by chanting the name of God (Thuyarileer thunbam varum pozhudhu solleer). The names of God can be chanted at any time. Saint Thyagaraja says chanting Narayana’s name will protect us and give us all coolness and comfort like a full moon in autumn. Sri Andal sings, “Oangi ulagalandha uthaman per paadi“.

Periyazhwar says, “Vaiya manisarai poi endru enni udane Kalanai padaithai“ — humans are not upright, and God has created Yama, the God of death. Yama is not visible. God gave us the senses and their control but for the life-air which He retained in His hands.

Nammazhwar says, “Enadhu aaviyum unadhe“.

Prahlada is called “Garbha Srimaan” — he who learnt to chant the name of God right from when he was in his mother’s womb. Thondaradipodi Azhwar says those who do not chant are “Karuvile thiru illadhavar“ — not blessed enough.

