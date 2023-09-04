Benefit of fasting on Sankatahara Chaturti

September 04, 2023 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST

It is common for people to face obstacles in their lives due to various causes, ranging from one’s horoscope to karma from the past. The Sankata Hara Chaturthi is the day when one can appeal to Lord Ganesha directly to remove all such obstacles and help one realise one’s goals in this life, said Thiruvidaimarudur Bramhasri Nidhiswara Shrowthigal.

Although the Sankata Hara Chaturti occurs every month, the Krishna paksha chaturti as this is known, occurring in the month of Shravana is very special, wherein a devotee’s prayers are answered. This usually occurs in the Tamil month of Aavani and its efficacy is mentioned in many ancient texts. Lord Siva recounted its benefits to Parvati. Lord Krishna expounded on its merits to Yudhishtira when the latter sought such a reprieve. Krishna Himself had observed the same when His son was abducted by an asura. Murugan (Karthikeya), the brother of Ganesha, likewise observed the vrath, which ends only when the moon rises and is sighted by the observer.

The day-long vrath is ritualistic and calls for inner discipline which is necessary if one wants to go beyond material gratification and get closer to God. One has to rise early, decorate the idol of Ganesha, chanting the slokas dedicated to Him. Observing stringent fast through the day, health permitting, is also recommended. Milk, sandalwood paste, flowers and druva grass are to be offered with utmost devotion. There are many granthams to show one how to observe Sankata Hara Chaturti on an elaborate scale, but if constrained by time, one can simplify the same. The fast ends only when the moon rises and it is recommended that one try and observe the moon and recite slokas in the evening. An offering of modhak is also recommended, but not essential.